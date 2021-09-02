WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 59,946 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,946 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.96. 20,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,427. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

