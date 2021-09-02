WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 39,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $663.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $316.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $620.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.78. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $668.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.