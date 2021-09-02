WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 556,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.54. 11,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,285. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.