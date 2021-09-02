WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after buying an additional 185,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.99. 1,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $109.55.

