WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 126,114 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,685,000 after buying an additional 2,197,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,493,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.34. 20,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

