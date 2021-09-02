WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 14,866 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

