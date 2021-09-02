WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 162,061 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.79. 8,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

