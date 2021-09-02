WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 164,353 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 2.13% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $23,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 103,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.67. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

