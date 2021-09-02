WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,726 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,952 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86.

