WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,904 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.24. 3,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,967. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

