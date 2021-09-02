WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $34.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,869.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,650.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,376.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.