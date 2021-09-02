WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 2,762 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 441,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 343,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.44. The stock had a trading volume of 332,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,710. The stock has a market cap of $459.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

