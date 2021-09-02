WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 7,352 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 264.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $162.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

