WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 7,799 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.31. 320,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

