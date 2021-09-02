WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 122,494 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $60,799,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $2,907,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.