WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 740.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,277 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $110.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

