WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 605.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT traded up $3.75 on Thursday, reaching $133.55. 3,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,638. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 307.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.63. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.