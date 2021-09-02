WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

