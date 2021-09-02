WealthShield Partners LLC Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $416.16. The stock had a trading volume of 272,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.43 and a 200 day moving average of $384.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $416.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

