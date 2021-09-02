WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,522. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

