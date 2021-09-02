WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 807.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 88,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.