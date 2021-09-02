WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 160,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,680. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

