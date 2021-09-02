WealthShield Partners LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 85,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,930. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73.

