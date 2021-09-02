WealthShield Partners LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 164,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

