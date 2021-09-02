WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. 27,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

