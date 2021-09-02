WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 172,577.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,738 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 47,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after buying an additional 2,231,766 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. 1,499,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,171,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

