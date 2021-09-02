WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,463 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 2,712,105 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

