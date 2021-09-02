WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $7.46 Million in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 455,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises about 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 2.58% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,885,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

FCG stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,335. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

