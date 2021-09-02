WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6,327.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,541.85. The company had a trading volume of 65,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,510.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

