WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 12,688 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,961. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.