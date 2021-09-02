WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 4,228 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,313 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

