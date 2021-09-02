WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,323,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,760,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 167.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

