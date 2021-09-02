WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.18. 46,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,420. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

