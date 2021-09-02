WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,815. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

