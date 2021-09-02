WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.93. 18,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,515. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $104.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97.

