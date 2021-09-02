WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.16. The company had a trading volume of 146,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. The company has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.89 and a 200-day moving average of $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

