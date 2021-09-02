WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.72. 12,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.