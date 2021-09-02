WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 5,002 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after buying an additional 354,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,485,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 185.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 56,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 98,709 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.