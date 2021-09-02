WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 795 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

