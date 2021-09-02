WebDollar 24-Hour Volume Tops $187,395.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $187,395.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00146803 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,512,283,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,564,335,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

