WebDollar (WEBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $183,249.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00148263 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,514,176,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,566,228,371 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

