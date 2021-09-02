Wedbush Weighs in on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

