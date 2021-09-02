Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN):

  • 8/31/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/18/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/18/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.20. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.10. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.20. The stock has a market cap of C$507.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.45.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.