Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

8/24/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/12/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

