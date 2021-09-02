Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ERC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,252. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0955 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.