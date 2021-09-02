Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ERC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,252. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0955 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
