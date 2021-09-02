Wells Fargo & Company Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $80.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $2.00. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

