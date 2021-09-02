Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

WELL stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $87.49. 22,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,103. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

