West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $453.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $456.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

