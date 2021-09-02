Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.67

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.67 and last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 12162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.