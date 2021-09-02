Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WBK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.34. 3,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,589. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 413,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 393,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

